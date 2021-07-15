Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Sells $204,700.00 in Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Mark Ghermezian sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.09 million, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24. Zedge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $19.90.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter.
ZDGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zedge in a report on Friday, June 11th.
Zedge Company Profile
Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.
Featured Story: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.