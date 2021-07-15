Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Sells $204,700.00 in Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Mark Ghermezian sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.09 million, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24. Zedge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zedge by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zedge by 168.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 158,596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zedge by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zedge by 310.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zedge by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

ZDGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zedge in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

