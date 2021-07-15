ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Up 87.5% This Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 36.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $284,981.16 and approximately $20.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 87.5% against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.98 or 0.00853195 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

