Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at 86 Research

Analysts at 86 Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s current price.

ZH has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE:ZH traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 32,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Zhihu will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

