Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) & Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Critical Contrast

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) and Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zoetis and Chemomab Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis $6.68 billion 14.22 $1.64 billion $3.85 51.92 Chemomab Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.61 million ($23.68) -0.76

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Chemomab Therapeutics. Chemomab Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Zoetis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Zoetis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Zoetis has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zoetis and Chemomab Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis 25.30% 55.11% 14.70% Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -54.13% -46.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zoetis and Chemomab Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis 0 5 8 0 2.62 Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zoetis currently has a consensus target price of $188.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.28%. Chemomab Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 141.67%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than Zoetis.

Summary

Zoetis beats Chemomab Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites that include fleas, ticks, and worms. It also provides other pharmaceutical products, which comprise pain and sedation, antiemetic, reproductive, and oncology products; Dermatology products for itch associated with allergic conditions and atopic dermatitis; and medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock. In addition, the company offers portable blood and urine analysis systems, and point-of-care diagnostic products, including instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, including nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in areas, such as biodevices, genetics tests, and precision livestock farming. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and retail outlets, as well as third-party veterinary distributors through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

