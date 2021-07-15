Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.67.

ZGNX stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.40. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. Zogenix’s revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zogenix by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,922,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,097,000 after purchasing an additional 248,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zogenix by 18.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after purchasing an additional 578,391 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Zogenix by 34.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,955,000 after purchasing an additional 697,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zogenix by 29.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 543,726 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

