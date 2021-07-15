ZumCoin Trading Up 23.5% This Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $10.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

