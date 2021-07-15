Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $115.04 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 1.6% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.11% of Intuit worth $115,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $503.48. 14,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.02. The stock has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.19 and a 52 week high of $511.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

