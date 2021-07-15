Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $46.39 Million in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,620,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,387,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68.

STLA has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

