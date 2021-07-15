Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Lowers Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,885 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.48% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $71,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEDG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.00. 21,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,578. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.45. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.60 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,030 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $261,125.60. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,803 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.05.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

