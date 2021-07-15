Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,983 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58,324 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.2% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $152,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,156,390. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $605.86. 15,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $536.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $611.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.