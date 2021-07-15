Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 8,160 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.37% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $13,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 87,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 32,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.54. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,786. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.82. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $96.58 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

