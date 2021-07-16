-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaccinex.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $2.42 on Friday. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCNX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

