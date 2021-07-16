$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.59. Devon Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 372.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $26.65. 13,428,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,755,081. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Devon Energy by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,920,000 after buying an additional 3,725,225 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after buying an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.