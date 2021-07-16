$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Envestnet reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

ENV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of ENV stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $92.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 89.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after purchasing an additional 760,028 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 724.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 729,035 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 131.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after purchasing an additional 708,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $43,812,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 400,490 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

