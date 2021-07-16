0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $0.35

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. 0Chain has a market cap of $17.14 million and approximately $168,863.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0Chain has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00092347 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

