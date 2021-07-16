$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

