$1.29 EPS Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.21. Fiserv reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

Shares of FISV opened at $110.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fiserv by 122.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,760 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Fiserv by 322.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.