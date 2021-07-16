$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.29. Lincoln Electric reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

LECO opened at $135.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.40. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $136.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.16%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

