$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.96. South State reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. South State’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 92.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.09. South State has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

