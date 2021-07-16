100,000 Shares in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,234,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $9,477,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OHPAU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

