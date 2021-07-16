1,000,000 Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTPYU traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

