103,717 Shares in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000.

Shares of LEGOU opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32. Legato Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

