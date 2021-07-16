$113.61 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post $113.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.90 million and the highest is $116.08 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $109.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $466.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $451.20 million to $506.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $497.56 million, with estimates ranging from $462.90 million to $586.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,012,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 149,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 49,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.63. 8,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,776. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

