$14.18 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will announce $14.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.98 million to $14.38 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $11.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $54.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.98 million to $54.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $59.33 million, with estimates ranging from $59.29 million to $59.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.19 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 110.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113,635 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLAD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $385.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.31. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.