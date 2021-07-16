155,502 Shares in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 155,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGRW. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,389,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,765,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,925,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGRW opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

