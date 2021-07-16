169 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after acquiring an additional 506,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 502,033 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after buying an additional 289,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.60.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $364.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.