175,645 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after buying an additional 22,461,332 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,407,000 after buying an additional 763,540 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after buying an additional 689,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,126,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.09. The company had a trading volume of 39,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,755. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.33.

