200,000 Shares in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000.

OTCMKTS:SLCRU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

