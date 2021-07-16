$202.83 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post sales of $202.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.10 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $155.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $894.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $887.90 million to $899.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at $34,770,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,903 shares of company stock worth $16,338,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.95. 21,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $62.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.92, a PEG ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

