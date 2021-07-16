26,747 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,747 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Several brokerages have commented on BHP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

BHP stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

