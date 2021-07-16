27,115 Shares in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Purchased by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTUS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natus Medical by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,310. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $29.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a market cap of $827.46 million, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $620,753.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,676.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,054. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.