28,800 Shares in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Purchased by VR Advisory Services Ltd

VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000.

Shares of Evo Acquisition stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.98. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

