$390.90 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post sales of $390.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $389.70 million and the highest is $392.30 million. Forward Air reported sales of $281.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FWRD. TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,113.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.38. 349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,759. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

