3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,051,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.24. 70,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,565. The stock has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.59. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

