$48.73 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post $48.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.64 million and the highest is $48.84 million. Model N posted sales of $41.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $189.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.31 million to $189.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $213.28 million, with estimates ranging from $210.93 million to $216.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,408 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Model N by 39.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 84,221 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Model N by 26.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,856,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,399,000 after acquiring an additional 392,966 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Model N by 49.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,958. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.