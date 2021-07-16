$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to post $5.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.53 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $20.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $22.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $28.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.50.

Shares of LAD traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,018. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.96. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $167.88 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,010,404 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at $209,532,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $109,219,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at $126,928,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

