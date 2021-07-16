500,000 Shares in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRNLU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 31,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.