59,501 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Purchased by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,670,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,811,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,546,000 after acquiring an additional 73,735 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,796,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,037,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.