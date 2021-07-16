$6.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to announce $6.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.23 billion to $27.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.96. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

