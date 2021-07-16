$6.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to report $6.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.65 billion and the highest is $6.78 billion. Danaher reported sales of $5.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $27.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.57 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.70 billion to $29.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.19.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,736. The company has a market cap of $200.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher has a 52 week low of $186.87 and a 52 week high of $281.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.