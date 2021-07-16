64,512 Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 647.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOVA opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $57.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

