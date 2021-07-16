700,000 Shares in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,510,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $15,073,000.

CENHU traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 47,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,934. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

