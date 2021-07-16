7,031 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.46. 496,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,455,030. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.05.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

