75,652 Shares in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 3.57% of Brookline Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCAC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

