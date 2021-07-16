8,201 Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Acquired by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIRE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 746.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $69.77. The company had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.71. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $84.01.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

