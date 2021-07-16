89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Bought by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of 89bio worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 403.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 89bio alerts:

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 123,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $2,318,188.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 216,020 shares of company stock worth $3,763,586 and have sold 24,850 shares worth $562,420. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.71. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,444. 89bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

89bio Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.