Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 79.3% in June

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the June 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ABNAF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05. Aben Resources has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.12.
Aben Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Aben Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.