Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 79.3% in June

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the June 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ABNAF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05. Aben Resources has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

Aben Resources Company Profile

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

