Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CFO Scott D. Lipesky Sells 10,000 Shares

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $390,000.00.

NYSE:ANF traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. 1,751,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,630. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.19.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $6,615,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $8,403,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $4,023,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

