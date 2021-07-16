Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Increased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

ACN traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.94. 1,927,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.18. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $316.22. The firm has a market cap of $199.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,235 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

