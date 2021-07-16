Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,101 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $167.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total transaction of $191,289.72. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.